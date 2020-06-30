Elise Stefanik eyes student loan relief for military spouses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik would help spouses of military service members during the transition to a new duty station.

Stefanik's bill would allow military spouses to defer their student loans for 90 days while completing a permanent change of station. There would no interest incurred during the deferment.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said the measure would provide military families with additional financial protection during moves to new duty stations.

"Military spouses sacrifice education, job and family stability in order for their service member spouse to courageously serve our country," said Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. "These spouses deserve for their sacrifice to be recognized and honored."

While in Congress, Stefanik has introduced several bills that aim to assist military spouses. In 2018, the House of Representatives passed a bill she sponsored that would allow military spouses to establish the same state of residency as service members. She also authored legislation that would reimburse military spouses for relicensing costs when they relocate to a new station.