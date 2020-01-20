Elise Stefanik to assist Trump's team during Senate impeachment trial

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of eight Republican members of Congress who will be part of President Donald Trump's team fighting impeachment charges in an upcoming Senate trial.

The White House announced the congressional members of Trump's effort to "combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment." Stefanik, R-Schuylerville is one of two New Yorkers on the team. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican, is the other.

"I am honored to be named by President Trump as a member of his impeachment defense team," Stefanik said in a statement. "I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York's 21st district and the American people's vote."

The other members include U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows and John Ratcliffe are also on Trump's team.

In a statement, the White House said Stefanik and the other members of Congress "provided guidance" to Trump and his staff.

"The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people," the White House added.