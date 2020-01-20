Elise Stefanik to assist Trump's team during Senate impeachment trial

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of eight Republican members of Congress who will be part of President Donald Trump's team fighting impeachment charges in an upcoming Senate trial.
The White House announced the congressional members of Trump's effort to "combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment." Stefanik, R-Schuylerville is one of two New Yorkers on the team. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican, is the other.
"I am honored to be named by President Trump as a member of his impeachment defense team," Stefanik said in a statement. "I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York's 21st district and the American people's vote."
The other members include U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows and John Ratcliffe are also on Trump's team.
In a statement, the White House said Stefanik and the other members of Congress "provided guidance" to Trump and his staff.
"The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people," the White House added.
Stefanik criticized the impeachment inquiry after it commenced in September. House Democrats launched the probe because Trump allegedly withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
The House Intelligence Committee held most of the hearings during the impeachment inquiry. Stefanik, who is a member of the committee, emerged as a leading Republican arguing against impeachment.
Her efforts didn't go unnoticed by the president, who called her a "new Republican star."
The House voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump: Abuse of power for seeking foreign interference in a presidential election and withholding aid from Ukraine; and obstruction of Congress for directing White House officials and federal agencies to defy subpoenas.
Trump joins Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached by the House.
The Senate trial begins Tuesday. A two-thirds vote is needed to convict Trump and remove him from office. That's unlikely to happen in the Republican-led Senate.