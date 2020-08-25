Elizabeth Warren endorses CNY Democrat Dana Balter for Congress

"Dana and I share many goals, including getting big money out of politics and ensuring that everyone has affordable, high-quality health care," Warren said. "I look forward to partnering with her to accomplish these goals in Congress."

Warren highlighted the endorsement on her social media channels. She posted on Facebook and Twitter about her support of Balter and other Democratic candidates across the country.

A two-term senator, Warren sought the Democratic presidential nomination this year. She received the third-most votes in the crowded field, which included eventual nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Before becoming a senator and presidential candidate, Warren was one of the leading figures in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She also chaired the congressional oversight panel for the Troubled Assist Relief Program, which assisted financial institutions and other industries during the Great Recession.