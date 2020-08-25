Elizabeth Warren endorses CNY Democrat Dana Balter for Congress

A prominent U.S. senator and former Democratic presidential candidate is supporting Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, endorsed Balter, D-Syracuse, in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. Warren joins a list of other leading Democrats who are supporting Balter, including former President Barack Obama, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Warren said in a statement Tuesday that Balter's plans have been shaped by her experiences and that she will serve the people of the 24th district, not special interests.
"Dana and I share many goals, including getting big money out of politics and ensuring that everyone has affordable, high-quality health care," Warren said. "I look forward to partnering with her to accomplish these goals in Congress."
Warren highlighted the endorsement on her social media channels. She posted on Facebook and Twitter about her support of Balter and other Democratic candidates across the country.
A two-term senator, Warren sought the Democratic presidential nomination this year. She received the third-most votes in the crowded field, which included eventual nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Before becoming a senator and presidential candidate, Warren was one of the leading figures in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She also chaired the congressional oversight panel for the Troubled Assist Relief Program, which assisted financial institutions and other industries during the Great Recession.
"Senator Warren has spent her career fighting for working families," Balter said. "She's committed to transforming the economy so that it works for everyone, and has achieved wins for everyday Americans through her work in the Senate and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her historic presidential campaign inspired young girls and women across the country, and her policy proposals moved the national conversation on everything from universal child care to the intricate details of tax policy.
"She and I share the belief that government should work for everyday people, and I cannot wait to fight alongside her in Washington to achieve our shared goals."
Balter is the challenger in what is widely considered one of the most competitive congressional races in the country. National Democrats have prioritized the contest because it's a pickup opportunity. Republicans, with Katko seeking a fourth term, are optimistic that they will be able to hold the seat.
Katko has been identified as one of the most vulnerable members of Congress in this election. Political forecasters rate the race as either "lean Republican" or "tilt Republican," which indicates Katko has a slight edge in the race. But early polling showed that Balter is either ahead or running even with Katko, although a recent poll found Katko up by three points.
