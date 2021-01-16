Entrepreneur, ex-sheriff announce Cayuga County Legislature campaigns

A pair of Cayuga County residents have announced their intentions to become new members of the Legislature in 2022, including one who may challenge a Democratic incumbent in a primary.

Auburn business owner and nonprofit founder Brian Muldrow issued a press release Saturday saying he will seek the Cayuga County Democratic Committee's endorsement to run for the Legislature's District 15 seat. Democratic Legislator Ryan Foley is in the final year of his second term representing that district, which covers an area in the west central part of the city.

Muldrow is the owner/president of The Muldrow Group, an automotive sales and insurance consulting firm, and Cayuga Drug and Alcohol Testing, a company that collects drug testing specimens for workplaces. He's also the founder of the recently launched Minority Professionals Association and serves as a mentor for SCORE and a board member of the Cayuga/Auburn Branch of the NAACP and the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

"I love our community and my neighbors. I want to bring my business experience to bear on our challenges. We must clean up abandoned homes, ensure that our neighborhoods are safe for our children, and attract and retain jobs that can support families." Muldrow said in the press release, noting that he's a lifelong resident of the district.