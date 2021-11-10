Errors force rescanning of all early voting ballots in Onondaga County

Elections officials in Onondaga County said all ballots cast during the early voting period before Election Day will be rescanned because of errors made at two early voting locations.

Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny on Wednesday said that inadvertent errors by poll workers led to some votes not being recorded in the unofficial election night results at two polling sites on three separate days.

During the recanvass of early voting, it was found that a total of 802 ballots had not been recorded on Oct. 25 and Oct. 30 a the DeWitt Town Hall and on Oct. 28 at the Armond Magnarelli Community Center on Grant Boulevard.

Czarny said that all of the approximately 9,700 early voting ballots cast in the county are secure and that they will all be counted in preparation for the opening of absentee ballots scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16.

In a news release, the Onondaga County Board of Elections said that in consultation with the state Board of Elections, "we have determined that the best and most accurate course of action to correct this discrepancy is to rescan all the ballots cast during early voting. All ballots will be rescanned by a bipartisan team using the ImageCast voting machines from the early voting period. All steps proceeding this process including securing the physical ballots have been done in a bipartisan manner as will all subsequent steps."

The rescanning will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The process will continue through the weekend, if needed, until every ballot has been scanned and unofficial results will then be procured and reported.

