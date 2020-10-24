'Eternally grateful': Katko presents two CNY veterans with long-awaited medals

SKANEATELES — Joe Carfagno and Drew Deapo waited decades for this moment.

At Shotwell Memorial Park in Skaneateles on Saturday, U.S. Rep. John Katko presented Carfagno, a Korean War veteran, and Deapo, a Vietnam War veteran, with medals they earned but never received — until now.

Carfagno, of Syracuse, served with the U.S. Army from June 1953 to May 1955. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Deapo, who lives in Port Byron, is a U.S. Navy veteran. He received four honors: The Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, Honorable Reserve Discharge Button and the National Defense Service Medal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katko, R-Camillus, said that Carfagno never received his medals. The congressman's office assisted him and was able to secure the medals.

Deapo, Katko said, didn't receive his medals or the benefits due to a Vietnam War veteran because of a clerical error. Working with the Onondaga County Veterans Service Agency, Deapo revised the documents he needed to get his medals and other benefits.