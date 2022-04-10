Ethics questions spark debate in Owasco

An Owasco town councilor recently requested state investigations into misconduct allegations after his removal as chair of the town's ethics board.

Fred Cornelius, a retired detective lieutenant with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, requested that the Public Integrity Bureau of the New York State Attorney General and the state fraud unit of the state Comptroller's Office investigate his concerns regarding two Owasco government payments for work he has questioned.

Those requests came after he notified the town in February that the town's ethics board, which he had chaired, would look into the concerns. But Cornelius' fellow town council members instead removed him from that post, and the town is now considering expanding its ethics board.

A public hearing to expand the town's ethics board from three to five members is set for this week. Owasco Town Supervisor Ed Wagner has said Cornelius' concerns are without merit.

One of Cornelius' concerns involves former town council member and retired town water and sewer department administrator Richard Knaul getting paid by the town for what Cornelius said was previously described as "volunteer" work. Since January 2020, after leaving his former town position and the council, Knaul has been answering questions from town officials and employees regarding the sewer department and doing other duties. In January, a resolution to pay town bills included an invoice from Knaul, which led to Cornelius speaking out against the arrangement.

Cornelius also sought a probe into an incident concerning elected Owasco Highway Superintendent Robert Bruno in which the town paid $3,000 to a customer of Bruno's private construction firm for work that firm did on his property.

Bruno was charged with official misconduct in December 2019 by the New York State Police and accused of using towns funds to purchase parts for his company's equipment and instructing a town employee to install the parts on town time. Bruno resolved the case by paying the town $655 in restitution in order for the misconduct count to be dismissed as a part of an agreement with a special prosecutor.

Volunteer or consultant?

At an Owasco council meeting Jan. 13, Cornelius said he had been told repeatedly that Knaul wasn't on the payroll and was volunteering his time. Cornelius said he saw earlier that day that Knaul sent the town an itemized bill for $6,139 for his services.

"This is absurd, and there is no way that we should give Mr. Knaul one red cent, because he does not work for us. He doesn't work for us. I don't know how many different ways this has to be said," Cornelius said.

He also argued that because Knaul was not a town employee then "he doesn't get paid payroll, so he needs to be a vendor," which meant different forms would be required. Cornelius also added, "frankly, if somebody was a volunteer, then they don't get to later say we owe them money."

But Owasco Town Council President Ed Wagner defended the bill, saying Knaul's work was essential because the town has not hired his replacement and that he meticulously documented it.

"He and I talked, I asked him to write down what he's done for the town, and when I realized what he did, he submitted this, and I looked at it, and said, 'Woah.' He did a lot of work. In talking over with Bob (Bruno,) talking over what I read and what he did for us during the budget season, because nobody else knows what he knows to be able to (do those duties), until we hire someone to do it full-time" Wagner said.

Wagner said that the town budgeted for an employee to replace Knaul but no one was hired, adding that "we had that money sitting there, we didn't use it." He later said Knaul was a "consultant." Cornelius argued that these actions were bypassing the New York State Civil Service Commission, since that job would need to go through the commission.

He also said he didn't think the town had the appropriate paperwork to pay the bill from Knaul. Wagner said he believed "the paperwork is there to pay it legally." Cornelius responded that the council never approved Knaul as a contractor, but Wagner said the council never approves the addition of any contractors. The board then voted to approve various pay vouchers at that meeting, including Knaul's, with Cornelius acting as the sole no vote.

Ethics board request

At the next regular council meeting on Feb. 10, Cornelius requested that the town's Board of Ethics investigate his concerns, which now included the incident involving Bruno's work on a private property in the town. That board, legally required in New York state, provided advisory opinions to the town officers and employees, according to the town's code.

Cornelius was formerly the head of Owasco's ethics board, but Wagner said at the meeting that the ethics board expired on Dec. 31 and had not been renewed, so as of that point in February, the town didn't have an ethics committee. Cornelius said the town code stated that the ethics board had to include a member or officer with the town and two other residents of the town, with Luke Carnicelli and Rachel Czyz previously being appointed.

Cornelius made a motion to continue the appointment of that ethics board. Wagner asked if anyone else on the town council was interested in the ethics board. Council member Jeremy VeVone expressed interest in leading the ethics group. Vevone wound up being chosen over Cornelius by the other council members, including Wagner. A special meeting to appoint the other two members of the ethics board was then set for later in the month. Carnicelli and Czyz ended up remaining on the new board.

After the ethics board discussion, Wagner then defended Bruno's work at the private property, which lead to Cornelius elaborating on that concern. Cornelius said private work was done on a for-profit basis by Bruno and "the town employee, or employees, received compensation and then the town was billed by the resident for the services provided."

While at the Melrose Road site, Bruno, with his company, Bruno Excavating, and Jason Kelly, an Owasco town employee who also works for Bruno's company, found what was believed to be an error made by a previous town contractor in which a sewer line was not properly connected to a lateral that connected to the private property's residence. Cornelius believes that upon discovering the issue, Bruno should have stopped working on the issue as a private employer and instead should have worked on it as a town employee on town time. Cornelius argues Bruno continued working on the issue as a private contractor, because otherwise the town would not have received a bill from the resident. Wagner contends that upon finding the issue, Bruno put town employees, some who are also his private company employees, to work on it.

New ethics board approved

At the special meeting Feb. 24 to appoint two people to the ethics board, VeVone said he reached out to Carnicelli and Czyz and they both wanted to remain on the ethics board. VeVone also noted that three other individuals expressed interest in being on that committee.

The Owasco town code currently says that the Board of Ethics will consist of three people, with the majority of the members not being officers or employees of the municipality, but at least one must be a municipality employee or officer. VeVone recommended reappointing Carnicelli and Czyz and suggested expanding the ethics board at some point, "just because if we were to lose one of the two people, there's no longer a majority share in the community."

A motion to reappoint Carnicelli and Czyz was approved by the town board. The town board also approved a motion to hold a public hearing to modify the town's code to expand the members of that ethics committee to no more than five. That hearing is set for Owasco Town Hall on Thursday, April 14.

At another point at the special meeting, Cornelius said Knaul was "basically running the sewer department" despite not being a town employee, something he discovered after receiving emails between Knaul and town officials and vendors.

"He's being asked questions on nearly a daily basis about what to do, how to do it, he establishes the budget, he's running the sewer department," Cornelius continued. "He's communicating with our vendors, he's communicating with our engineers, he's communicating with everybody."

Cornelius also said Knaul has been communicating regularly with Wagner and Bruno. Cornelius then told the board that, "in order to do what I think needs to be done to protect the town and protect myself personally," he contacted the state Attorney General Public Integrity Bureau in the hopes that a investigation would be conducted.

"I'm no expert on crimes ... no, wait a second, I am, I am an expert on crimes, and there are crimes being committed here," he said, making a reference to his career in law enforcement. "Because we're paying two people for the same work."

Cornelius later explained that part of Bruno's salary was to pick up the work that Knaul had done before he retired.

He added at the time the attorney general's office and the state fraud unit are "both very interested in what's going on here, because this is just not the way business is done." Cornelius later noted that the town has been communicating with Knaul on "almost a daily basis to get the job done, so maybe he needs to be hired, maybe that's what happen, but that doesn't account for the stuff that happened up to this point for the last two years. Somebody's going to have to answer for that."

Supervisor defends payments

When asked via email on March 3 about a possible review of Cornelius' concerns from the ethics board, VeVone referred The Citizen's questions to Wagner, who said he believed the ethics board review of Cornelius' concerns could take place before any expansion from three to five members happens.

Wagner also spoke about why he didn't agree with Cornelius.

In regard to Cornelius' concerns about Bruno getting paid for work Knaul is doing, Wagner said Knaul and Bruno take on different duties, as Wagner said Knaul has been doing paperwork, taking care of documentation, keeps track of the city's asset management program and more, adding that Bruno does the physical work and asks Knaul questions about different issues due to Knaul's decades of experience.

Knaul isn't allowed to physically do any field work, Wagner continued, adding that that there was arbitration with the Civil Service Association "to make that absolutely clear. So Mr. Knaul is more of a consulted contractor to advise, not to do the work, so he doesn't physically do the work."

In an interview with The Citizen April 2, Cornelius said the state attorney general's office indicated that his request for investigations with state agencies hadn't gained much traction. An email from early March to Cornelius from a representative with the New York State Office of the Attorney General said that after a review of the complaint, the office determined the matters would be better addressed through the town's procedures and polices and through the town's attorney. Cornelius also said he had not heard back from the state fraud unit of the state Comptroller's Office recently.

Cornelius said work is being done to possibly resolve his concerns internally. In regard to issues with Knaul, Cornelius said he understands that there have been town conversations about filling that sewer and utility position, but he said he didn't know further specifics.

In relation to the situation with Bruno and Melrose Road, Cornelius said he is working with Riccardo Galbato, the Owasco town attorney, on a potential change to the town's ethics code regarding town employee who have private entities. In those cases, they would not be able to provide private services for a town resident that are substantially similar to that employee's town duties.

Cornelius said these internal developments might be able to mitigate these concerns, and "then we can talk about our past problems at that point."

"If we're able to make these two steps forward, I think that's a good first step," he continued.

Wagner told The Citizen April 6 that the town is hiring for a utilities director position, which would include overseeing the town's utilities, water and sewer departments, along with asset management. In connection to the potential code change preventing town employees from performing private work substantially similar to their town duties, Wagner said he would support such a change in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest concern in the future.

Wagner said that in regard to the Melrose Road issue, Galbato has filed a claim for the town against the insurance agent of the construction company R.B. Robinson Contracting, the former town contractor which had made what the town contends is a mistake with the lateral at the 69 Melrose Road site property. Wagner said the company did similar work for Owasco last year, as Wagner argues that R.B. Robinson did not properly reconnect laterals at different sites in 2021.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

