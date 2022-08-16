Ex-Wells staffer breaks with former boss over abortion stance, backs Williams for Congress

A conservative activist is no longer supporting or working for Steve Wells due to the Republican congressional candidate's abortion stance.

Caleb Slater told The Citizen on Monday that he is helping organize a protest outside of American Food and Vending Corporation, a company Wells co-founded in the town of Salina. The protest, named "Rally for Life," is scheduled for noon Wednesday.

Slater said he first met Wells, R-Cazenovia, at the Clay Republican Committee's meeting in June. While Wells did not say he opposed abortion, Slater said he hoped that he could help the GOP candidate's campaign and encourage him to reconsider the issue.

Federal Election Commission records show Slater was paid $2,500 by Wells' campaign for "grassroots consulting." According to Slater, his primary responsibility was circulating petitions in an unsuccessful bid to get Wells the Independence Party line.

"I'm a person who wants to use carrots, not sticks. I want to negotiate. I want to work with people," said Slater, who added that he works for Let Them Live, a national pro-life organization. "I'm trying to constantly build relationships and build bridges. I thought by doing that he would change his mind."

What frustrates Slater is that he feels Wells isn't being honest about his abortion stance. In a response to a questionnaire from The Citizen, Wells said he agrees with the Supreme Court that "this issue should be decided by the states." He opposes direct or indirect federal funding for abortion. He repeated his position in a statement provided to The Citizen on Monday.

What Slater and other GOP voters feel is lacking from Wells' position is his own view of whether abortion should be permitted.

"Abortion is listed in the Republican Party platform," Slater said. "Everyone is talking about it. Roe v. Wade just got overturned and (Wells) ran for Congress six years ago.

"It's, in my view, unacceptable to not know about the issue of abortion. You're either lying to the public when you say you haven't looked into it or what you're doing is you are telling us you don't care enough to look into it. And both of those things I find, as a pro-life and conservative activist, morally reprehensible."

Wells' campaign says he has "clearly answered" questions about his abortion position when meeting with Republican voters and GOP committee members in the 22nd district, which is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.

Slater has moved on from Wells. In addition to organizing the rally, he will be voting for Williams, a Cayuga County Republican. Wells' abortion stance is "a major reason why" he flipped to Williams, he says.

Wells' campaign said that Slater is now working for Williams. But Michael Gordon, Williams' campaign manager, said the activist "has no affiliation with our campaign."

"Running for office is like a job interview," Gordon said. "You answer the questions relevant to your employer, or you don't get the job. Steve Wells thinks he can pay off the employer and skip the interview process — and voters feel disrespected by this elitist approach to what Wells calls 'campaigning.'"

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Early voting runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.