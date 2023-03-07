Kristine Lytle is hoping her experience will stand out in a three-way race to succeed Sue Dwyer as Cayuga County clerk.

Lytle has been endorsed by the Cayuga County Conservative Party in her bid to be the next county clerk. A registered Conservative, she also plans to run on an independent ballot line.

Lytle's familiarity with the clerk's office is a key part of her selling point to voters. She has worked for the Cayuga County Department of Motor Vehicles for 16 years, 13 of which she has spent in a supervisory role. The county clerk oversees the local DMV.

Early in her career, she had a part-time job in the clerk's office.

"Experience matters," Lytle told The Citizen. "I'm hoping that I'm not the only one who thinks that. I'm hoping our voters will think that as well."

The other candidates in the race are Chris Petrus, a Republican who serves as a Cayuga County legislator representing the town of Brutus, and Democratic candidate Brian Scanlan, a retired Auburn firefighter.

The three contenders are vying for an open seat. Dwyer announced in December that she will not seek reelection this year. She was first elected county clerk in 2003 and ran unopposed for reelection in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Lytle believes it would be a "smooth transition" if she is elected clerk because of her knowledge of the office and one of its main departments. She praised Dwyer for her service as clerk.

"She has brought us in such a positive director," Lytle said. "I just want to keep moving our offices forward."

If elected, Lytle plans to reestablish some services that were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also wants to make more services available online for local residents. That would help the county compete with the state DMV, which has a strong digital presence.

Lytle, like other candidates running for local offices, is in the midst of circulating petitions to qualify for the ballot. Petitions are due in early April. After that process is completed, she is planning a campaign kickoff party and will set up a website.

She welcomes questions and concerns from voters. She can be contacted by email at kristine.lytle@yahoo.com or by phone at (315) 776-2047.

Being elected clerk would be "the natural progression in my career," Lytle said.

"I've been there 16 years," she added. "I just want to continue serving the community."