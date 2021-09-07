 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eye on NY: Labor Day (with Mark Spadafore)
alert top story

Eye on NY: Labor Day (with Mark Spadafore)

{{featured_button_text}}
Eye on NY Podcast

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Eye on NY podcast returns for a special Labor Day episode with Mark Spadafore, president of the Greater Syracuse Labor Council. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

There's a strange and erratic signal coming from the center of our galaxy

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News