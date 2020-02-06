Eye on NY podcast: Bail reform (with Khalil Cumberbatch)

Today on the Eye on NY podcast:

• My guest: Khalil Cumberbatch, chief strategist for New Yorkers United for Justice. Cumberbatch joined me to discuss New York's bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1 and to address the misinformation that's out there about the law.

• Assemblyman Gary Finch announces his retirement. I'll have an update on who's running for his seat.

• Some thoughts on the Iowa Caucus. Is it time to ditch the caucuses?

• Listen to the podcast on Omny, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.