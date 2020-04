We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

For the first time in two months, I have a new episode of the Eye on NY podcast!

A lot has changed in these past couple of months. On this episode, I'll discuss what it's been like covering the COVID-19 outbreak in New York and how it's affected campaigns in central New York.