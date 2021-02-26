Eye on NY podcast: COVID-19 in NY nursing homes (with Bill Hammond)

Robert Harding
Today's guest is Bill Hammond, senior fellow of health policy at the Empire Center. Bill discussed his efforts to obtain the true number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and why that data is critical to understanding the problem skilled nursing facilities faced and for learning from the pandemic.
