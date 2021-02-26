 Skip to main content
Eye on NY podcast: COVID-19 in NY nursing homes (with Bill Hammond)

Today's guest is Bill Hammond, senior fellow of health policy at the Empire Center. Bill discussed his efforts to obtain the true number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and why that data is critical to understanding the problem skilled nursing facilities faced and for learning from the pandemic.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

