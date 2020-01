Today on the Eye on NY podcast:

• A preview of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020-21 executive budget address. What will the governor propose to address the state's $6.1 billion deficit?

• State Sen. Jim Seward, who was first elected in 1986, announced Monday he will not seek re-election this year.

• Editorial board endorsements: Keep them or dump them?

• Listen to the podcast on Omny, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.