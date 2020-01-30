Eye on NY podcast: He's running (with John Mannion)

Today on the Eye on NY podcast:
• An interview with John Mannion, Democratic candidate in New York's 50th state Senate District. Mannion, who narrowly lost in 2018, is running again. He shares why he decided to run for a second time, what he learned from his first campaign and answer questions about education and other state issues.
• A summary of the preliminary campaign finance numbers in the 24th Congressional District race.
• Remembering Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest players in NBA history. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
• Listen to the podcast on Omny, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.