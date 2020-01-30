Eye on NY podcast: He's running (with John Mannion)
alert

Eye on NY podcast: He's running (with John Mannion)

{{featured_button_text}}

Today on the Eye on NY podcast: 

• An interview with John Mannion, Democratic candidate in New York's 50th state Senate District. Mannion, who narrowly lost in 2018, is running again. He shares why he decided to run for a second time, what he learned from his first campaign and answer questions about education and other state issues. 

• A summary of the preliminary campaign finance numbers in the 24th Congressional District race. 

• Remembering Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest players in NBA history. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

• Listen to the podcast on OmnyiTunesGoogle Play and Spotify

Eye on NY logo

Eye on NY podcast logo

 Eye on NY
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News