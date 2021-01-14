 Skip to main content
Eye on NY podcast: Two interviews, one episode (with Dustin Czarny and Roger Misso)

As the Eye on NY podcast resumes and opens 2021, I'm joined by two guests: 

• Dustin Czarny, one of Onondaga County's elections commissioners, reflects on the 2020 elections from the perspective of an elections administrator. He also talks about what reforms could be coming in 2021 to improve elections in New York. 

• Roger Misso, executive director of Taking the Hill PAC and a former congressional candidate, discusses the 2020 elections and what the future holds. 

New episodes of the podcast will be released every Thursday. You can find the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and auburnpub.com.

