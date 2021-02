Today's guest on the Eye on NY podcast is state Sen. John Mannion, who represents the 50th Senate District. The district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Mannion answered questions about his first month-and-a-half in office, what more the state needs to do to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursing home report released by state Attorney General Letitia James (our main story for today) and more.