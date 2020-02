Today on the Eye on NY podcast:

• An interview with Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole, who is running for the party's nomination in the 24th district race.

• An update on endorsements in the NY-24 race. Two Democratic committees in the district made endorsements Monday.

• Listen to the podcast on Omny, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.