Fact check: Analyzing Balter's latest TV ad claiming Katko 'sold out' Medicare, Social Security

Katko's Medicare and Social Security positions

In interviews and public statements, Katko has said he supports preserving Medicare and Social Security.

During a telephone town hall in 2018, he was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments at the time that Medicare and Social Security are the "real drivers of the debt" and that "entitlement reform" is necessary to lower the deficit.

Katko was asked if he opposes McConnell's position that there should be cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Katko responded, "Heck yes." He added later that he wouldn't support any cuts to the programs and he doesn't support changes for people who are at or near the retirement age.

What Katko has said is that he would be open to changes for new, young workers who are beginning to pay in Medicare and Social Security.