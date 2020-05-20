Fact check: Are national groups refusing to endorse Dana Balter, as mailer claims?

End Citizens United is in the midst of its endorsement process, according to Bawadden Sayed, the campaign finance reform group's spokesperson. To receive its endorsement, End Citizens United asks candidates to fill out a questionnaire. The group will meet with the candidates and determine who will receive its support.

"When we do make an endorsement, that candidate will be best positioned to beat Congressman Katko and root out corruption in Washington," Sayed said.

SEIU, a labor union, has members — including health care workers — in central New York. Mark Spadafore, upstate New York political director for 1199SEIU, told The Citizen that the candidates haven't been interviewed for endorsements.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the union has been more focused on securing personal protective equipment and hazard pay for health care workers. Spadafore explained that the union hasn't refused to endorse Balter or Conole.

SEIU will commence its endorsement process after the June 23 primary.

Conclusion

Conole's campaign claimed that five national organizations refused to endorse Balter in the 24th district race. But it's clear from most groups that it's false to claim they are refusing to support the Syracuse Democrat.

Planned Parenthood is the most glaring example. Days after Conole's campaign circulated a mailer stating that the pro-choice organization is refusing to endorse Balter, they endorsed Balter. Other groups either won't endorse before the primary or haven't made any decisions about whether to support Balter or Conole for Congress.

