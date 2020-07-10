Fact check: Breaking down Dana Balter's ad targeting John Katko for Congress

As the Tax Policy Center's own analysis shows, the 2017 law reduced taxes for all income groups. The claim about tax hikes is tied to the expiration date of the cuts. It is true that if the cuts expire and aren't renewed, taxes will increase for millions of Americans. But that hasn't happened yet. The tax cuts remain in effect.

Katko did vote with nearly every House Republican when he opposed the Democrats' prescription drug price reform bill. Balter's campaign claimed that Katko voted with the GOP to "block Medicare from negotiating lower prescription drug prices."

Based on the bill being considered by the House at the time and Katko's stance, that's an accurate claim. Katko argues that the penalty is too harsh for companies that don't negotiate drug prices with Medicare. He thinks it would harm research and development.

Regarding the final claim in Balter's ad, this is the most complex of the three assertions. There is no doubt that the tax law led to the legal challenge that could dismantle the Affordable Care Act. It's a central part of the case against the health care law that because the individual mandate has been eliminated, the entire law should be thrown out.

After his vote for the 2017 tax law, Katko told The Citizen that he supports the elimination of the individual mandate.