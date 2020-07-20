Fact check: Breaking down John Katko's ad targeting Dana Balter in CNY race for Congress

Judges also have more authority to set cash bail, according to the Brennan Center's analysis. Judges can consider whether bail should be set based on the defendant's record.

The goal of the bail reform law, though, is to ensure that defendants aren't jailed solely because they are unable to pay. That was what motivated legislators to address cash bail in 2019.

There are arguments that the bail reform law led to the release of some individuals accused of violent crimes. However, because the law took effect in January, there is limited data available. Many of the criticisms of the law are based on anecdotal evidence and media reports about individuals who have been released after being charged with a crime. But it doesn't provide a full view of how the bail reform law has impacted the criminal justice system.

Regarding Balter's position, she told The Citizen in February that she supports the changes. She said before the law took effect, it wasn't about the difference in the crime a person committed. It was about their economic status.

"That's not right," she said. "I did not hear Congressman Katko complaining about all the wealthy people who were being let out of jail then."