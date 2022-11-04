Fact check: Did Brandon Williams flip-flop on middle-class tax cuts?

After the final TV debate in the 22nd Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Francis Conole accused Brandon Williams, his Republican opponent, of flip-flopping on middle-class tax cuts.

The claim is based on comments Williams made at the first debate between the two candidates.

The context

At the Syracuse.com/Post-Standard debate, moderator Chris Baker asked the candidates if they support sending additional stimulus checks.

Williams, in an apparent critique of Conole's support for middle-class tax cuts, responded, "This is how economics work. Tax cuts are the same thing as sending checks, so if you don't know that you shouldn't be in office. I would not support sending more stimulus out. We can't take any more reckless government spending."

Conole quickly chimed in. "Let's get that on record, though. Are you not for middle-class tax cuts?"

Williams said, "I'm not for additional stimulus and if you don't know the difference, then you shouldn't be in office."

Conole kept the exchange going. He answered, "You're saying you are not for middle-class tax cuts. That is a critical point that I think central New Yorkers are going to need to know."

Williams replied, "What I'm saying is that economists will tell you that that's the same thing and I encourage you to take an economics class and to learn that."

The debate

NewsChannel 9 hosted the final debate of the 22nd Congressional District race on Thursday. During the debate, moderator Andrew Donovan mentioned in a question about tax policy that Williams opposes middle-class tax cuts.

Williams interrupted to say that it wasn't true. Donovan asked him if he wanted to clear up his stance.

"Taxes are too high," Williams said. "What (Conole) is talking about is that stimulus, the discussion we were having is that economic principle that tax cuts and stimulus are similar in their effects on the economy. That was the point that was being discussed and debated. It wasn't whether I'm for or against tax cuts. Taxes are too high. Everybody knows that."

Conole interjected, "Well, you did say that and then the Post-Standard actually printed that you said it."

Donovan asked the candidates if they would've supported the "Trump tax cuts," the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that former President Donald Trump signed in 2017. Among the provisions in the law is the reduction of income tax rates.

Williams said he would have voted for the bill if he was in Congress. He added that the Trump tax cuts need to be extended. The income tax rates set by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are scheduled to expire in 2026.

In a final comment about the claim that he opposes middle-class tax cuts, Williams said it's "patently false."

Conclusion

According to Williams' website, he supports lower taxes. He has said he supports income tax cuts and less government spending.

While Williams is correct that the discussion at the Syracuse.com debate was about stimulus checks, he said that "tax cuts are the same thing as sending checks" and opposed additional stimulus checks. When Conole accused him of not supporting middle-class tax cuts, Williams responded, "What I'm saying is that economists will tell you that that's the same thing and I encourage you to take an economics class and to learn that."

At the NewsChannel 9 debate, Williams sought to correct the record. He said it's not true that he opposes middle-class tax cuts, then told Donovan that the discussion at the prior debate was about the "economic principle that tax cuts and stimulus are similar in their effects on the economy... It wasn't whether I'm for or against tax cuts. Taxes are too high."

But it was Williams who equated tax cuts to stimulus checks when he came out against additional stimulus payments at the first debate. That is the basis of Conole's claim — that Williams is flip-flopping on tax policy. Conole isn't alone in thinking that Williams opposed middle-class tax cuts. NewsChannel 9's Donovan thought the same. That's what led to Williams clearing up his position.