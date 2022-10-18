Fact check: Does Brandon Williams want to outlaw abortions without exceptions?

With a pro-life Republican Brandon Williams on the ballot, Democrats view abortion as a winning issue in the 22nd Congressional District.

Williams' abortion stance has been the subject of several TV ads and mailers released in the 22nd district. The campaign communications have been paid for by Democrats, including Francis Conole, Williams' opponent in the 22nd district race.

The claims

Conole, D-Syracuse, led off his general election campaign with an ad focused on Williams' abortion position. In the ad, the narrator states that Williams "thinks politicians should get between a woman and her doctor."

The narrator continues, "Williams would let states outlaw abortion, even for victims of rape and incest."

An ad released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democrats' political arm, has a similar message. It states that Williams "supports letting politicians outlaw all abortions, even right here in New York" and adds that "he joined extreme Republicans in Congress who want to ban abortions without exceptions for rape, incest or even when a woman's life is at risk."

The New York State Democratic Committee paid for a mailer that was sent to NY-22 voters claiming that Williams "supports allowing states to ban all abortions, even in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk."

Williams' position

Williams opposes abortion. When he was asked about abortion at a Republican primary forum in August, he said he is the pro-life candidate in the race.

The Citizen asked Williams about abortion in a pre-primary questionnaire. In his response, he reiterated his pro-life stance.

"Abortion eliminates all future possibilities for the life that it takes," he wrote. "Recent Supreme Court rulings have rightly left it up to the individual states to regulate abortion. Federal spending should not go to organizations whose purpose is primarily to provide abortion services."

When asked if there should be exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother if abortion is banned, Williams responded, "Yes."

On "Talk Of The Town," a Utica radio show, Williams discussed his abortion position. He explained why he supports exceptions, saying that a woman who is raped or a victim of incest should have "a choice in those terrible instances." He also supports an exception for women whose health is at risk. But he objected to using abortion as birth control or "full-term abortion," calling those "barbaric things" that "have no place in our society."

Conclusion

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision of whether to legalize or outlaw abortion has been left up to the states.

In a post-Roe world, states have already acted to impose abortion bans. This is part of the Democrats' argument against Williams — that a position like his clears the way for states to ban abortion.

One of the Democratic ads suggests that Williams would support a national abortion ban. The source is a Washington Post story about advocacy for a nationwide ban. But Williams has said he will not vote for a national abortion ban if he is elected to Congress.

Democrats aren't wrong when they say that Williams would let the states decide on abortion rights. But the ads mislead voters about his position. He opposes abortion, but does support exceptions in cases of rape, incest and the health of the mother.