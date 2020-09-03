Fact check: Does Dana Balter want to release 'violent criminals' in CNY?

It's not often you see state-level issues raised in a congressional campaign, but U.S. Rep. John Katko is doing exactly that with his latest TV ad.
Katko, R-Camillus, is criticizing Democratic challenger Dana Balter for her support of the state's bail reform law. But the ad isn't merely a critique. Early in the commercial, it claims Balter supports the release of "dangerous criminals." There are other assertions made about the bail reform law in the ad.
What is the bail reform law?
In 2019, New York enacted changes to the bail system. The law eliminates cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Supporters say the law addresses a problem that's been observed over the years — that many defendants are held in jail merely because they can't post bail.
But opponents believe that bail reform has led to an uptick in crime — more on that later — and has allowed individuals charged with violent crimes to be released from jail. There have been scattered reports of people who are accused of violent crimes or other serious offenses being released, but there's not a lot of data available yet to determine whether this is widespread or isolated to a select number of cases.
The law was amended this year to add more crimes to the list of bail-eligible offenses. Judges were also given more authority to set bail.
Katko's claims
'Releasing violent criminals'
The ad opens with the narrator stating, "Do you support releasing violent criminals into our streets? Dana Balter does. Balter calls it bail reform, but it releases dangerous criminals."
Balter does support the bail reform law. She told The Citizen earlier this year that bail reform was necessary to address inequities in the system. Before the law took effect, she said people who could afford bail were released from jail. But others charged with the same crimes who couldn't afford bail remained behind bars.
"It wasn't about a difference in the crime. It was about a difference in their economic status," she said. "That's not right. I did not hear Congressman Katko complaining about all the wealthy people who were being let out of jail then."
Balter's comments were in response to a digital ad released by Katko's campaign questioning where the Democratic candidates — Francis Conole and Roger Misso were the others — stood on bail reform. Balter criticized Katko's tactics at the time, saying she thought it was "a shame to promote fear, especially as a distraction from talking about a very important substantive issue which is ensuring that people aren't sitting in jail just because they're poor, which was the end result of the bail system that we had before."
Katko's campaign made a similar claim — that Balter supports releasing violent criminals — in an ad released in July. Balter responded that she wouldn't let violent criminals be freed from jail.
'Freed sex offenders' and caused 'spike' in violent crime
The ad continues with a claim that the state's bail reform law "freed sex offenders and caused a spike in violent crime." There are two different sources cited for these charges.
The "freed sex offenders" portion is based on a CNYCentral story about a Cortland County sex offender who released due to the bail reform law. The individual was facing charges, including failing to register as a sex offender.
While the person was released, there is context missing from the ad. What's not mentioned: That the individual was being held on $250 bail. If he had the funds to pay bail, he would've been released anyway before the law took effect. In this case, he apparently didn't have $250 to post bail and was held on bail from early November 2019 until his release in January.
The second part of the claim — that bail reform "caused a spike in violent crime" — is based on a New York Police Department statement. Their comments were the subject of a New York Post story cited by the Katko campaign.
But like the first half of the statement, there are important details not mentioned. Based on the NYPD's data, there was an uptick in what they define as "major crimes" in the first two months of the year. The total number of major crimes committed was 16,343, up from 13,648 in the first two months of 2019.
According to the NYPD's own data, though, the number of major crimes committed by individuals released under the new bail reform law was 299 — 11% of the increase. It's fair to say that these individuals contributed to the spike, but a vast majority of the increase isn't due to the bail reform law. That would suggest there are other factors contributing to the increase in New York's crime rate.
Judge's criticism of 'Balter's plan'
The narrator of the ad states, "Even our Democrat (sic) county judge blasted Balter's dangerous plan because killers would be released into our community."
The state bail reform law isn't "Balter's plan." While she supports the law, she didn't have a role in drafting it.
Regarding the judge's criticism, Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty panned the law earlier this year. While he agreed that changes were needed, he said the law "is like killing a mosquito with an atom bomb." He also questioned whether any of the legislators had any experience in a criminal courtroom.
One reason Dougherty criticized the law is that, before the amendments to the law, only a select number of violent crimes were considered bail-eligible offenses. Homicide, burglary and other criminal charges weren't subject to bail.
Balter's support of mandating 'release of prisoners nationwide'
The ad concludes with its final claim — that Balter supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "new plan requiring the release of prisoners nationwide." Based on the article cited in the ad and a Katko campaign press release, it's clear they are referring to the HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief bill proposed by House Democrats in May.
There is another part of the claim that wasn't mentioned in the ad. In the Katko campaign release, they say the HEROES Act would "prevent the deportation of criminals."
The relief bill included language that would allow for the release of federal inmates who are either juveniles, age 50 or older, have a chronic medical condition or are within 12 months of their scheduled release. There is also language directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons not to release inmates if they are "likely to pose a specific and substantial risk of causing bodily injury or using violence force" against other people.
House Democrats included the provision because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about how the virus is affecting people in congregate settings, such as prisons. There are 12,610 federal inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 118 inmates have died after contracting the virus.
The HEROES Act does include language that prevents the deportation of undocumented immigrants, but there is much-needed context missing from the Katko campaign's description of that provision. The bill would protect undocumented immigrants who are essential workers from being deported.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
