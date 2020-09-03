Fact check: Does Dana Balter want to release 'violent criminals' in CNY?

The second part of the claim — that bail reform "caused a spike in violent crime" — is based on a New York Police Department statement. Their comments were the subject of a New York Post story cited by the Katko campaign.

But like the first half of the statement, there are important details not mentioned. Based on the NYPD's data, there was an uptick in what they define as "major crimes" in the first two months of the year. The total number of major crimes committed was 16,343, up from 13,648 in the first two months of 2019.

According to the NYPD's own data, though, the number of major crimes committed by individuals released under the new bail reform law was 299 — 11% of the increase. It's fair to say that these individuals contributed to the spike, but a vast majority of the increase isn't due to the bail reform law. That would suggest there are other factors contributing to the increase in New York's crime rate.

Judge's criticism of 'Balter's plan'

The narrator of the ad states, "Even our Democrat (sic) county judge blasted Balter's dangerous plan because killers would be released into our community."

The state bail reform law isn't "Balter's plan." While she supports the law, she didn't have a role in drafting it.