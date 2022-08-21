Fact check: GOP super PAC makes several claims in TV ad opposing Williams for Congress

If you have watched television in central New York this weekend, chances are you've seen an ad targeting Brandon Williams, a Republican running in the 22nd Congressional District.

The ad is paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans. The group is supporting Williams' GOP primary opponent, Steve Wells.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, the super PAC spent $179,747 to produce and run the ad on digital platforms and TV in the final days of the campaign. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The commercial packs several claims into its 30-second runtime. The Citizen reviewed the ad to sort out what's fact — and what's fiction.

"Brandon Williams is an out-of-touch phony. A former Wall Street banker, Williams invested in a big tech company that shipped jobs to China and attacked Conservatives."

There is a lot to unpack here.

It is true that Williams previously worked as an investment banker. After serving as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, he earned his Master of Business Administration at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. While he was at Wharton, he began working as an investment banker at CitiBank, according to his LinkedIn page. He held that position for two years, from 1997 to 1999.

Regarding his investment in a "big tech company," based on the sourcing — Williams' personal financial disclosure form — the super PAC is likely targeting his ownership of Apple stock. (Williams' campaign notes that it's his son, not the candidate, who actually owns the Apple stock. But because his son is a dependent he was told to include it on his House financial disclosure form.)

Williams listed the stock as one of his assets and sources of "unearned income." The income from the stock totaled $1 to $200 this year, and the same amount last year. The value of the asset is between $1,001 to $15,000.

There are two other sources repeated throughout the ad: A CNBC story on June 28, 2019, and a Politico story on June 18, 2016. The Citizen found a CNBC story posted on June 28, 2019, that details Apple's decision to move its Mac Pro production from the United States to China.

The Politico story on June 18, 2016, was about Apple declining to provide equipment or funding for the Republican National Convention. According to Politico's reporting, the company's decision was due to "Donald Trump's controversial comments about women, immigrants and minorities."

Williams owns stock, but would not have been involved in either of Apple's decisions.

He is not the only 22nd district candidate who owns Apple stock. Wells, his Republican primary opponent who is being supported by the Congressional Leadership Fund, owns more Apple stock than Williams — as much as $365,000, according to his financial disclosure.

"After living in liberal Silicon Valley, Williams moved to New York."

Williams is the co-founder of a software company that is based in California. He lived in California before buying a farm in Sennett, Cayuga County. He has owned the farm for more than a decade.

"Now Williams is running for Congress, bankrolled by out-of-state money..."

The source for this claim is OpenSecrets, a website that covers campaign finance-related issues. Based on data through July 26, it shows that Williams received $101,800 from out-of-state donors and $28,200 from contributors in New York. Most of Wells' money — $208,500 out of more than $244,000 — is from in-state donors.

But the total does not include any outside spending in the race that benefits either candidate. The Congressional Leadership Fund, which is based in Washington, D.C., has spent nearly $1 million in support of Wells.

"... Living outside the district on his truffle farm. Who lives on a truffle farm? Liberal elitist Brandon Williams, that's who."

Williams lives on Route 20 in the town of Sennett, about two miles away from Onondaga County, which is in the 22nd district. (Madison and Oneida counties, along with a portion of Oswego County, are also in the district.)

Williams told The Citizen in March that he and his wife, Stephanie, wanted to start a specialty foods farm. In 2010, they planted 2,300 hazelnut trees with the goal of cultivating Burgundy truffles.

Analysis

This ad takes liberties with its sourcing to paint Williams as someone who, based on his stock ownership, endorses a company's business decisions. He was not involved in the decision-making process, just as Wells — who owns some of the same company's stock — did not participate in those actions.

It repeats a criticism of Williams — that he does not live in the 22nd district. But members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. In Williams' case, he lives a short drive away from the westernmost part of the district. He has said that if he is elected, he will move into the district.