Fact check: Mailer claims Conservatives trust Abbott to oppose abortion in NY Senate race

A new mailer seeks to provide a side-by-side comparison of Democratic state Sen. Rachel May and Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, in the 48th Senate District race.

The problem: It misses the mark on two claims.

The mailer was paid for by the New York State Democratic Committee in support of May's reelection bid. May, D-Syracuse, is seeking a third term in the state senate. She is running in the newly drawn 48th district that includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County.

Abbott, R-Skaneateles, is hoping to unseat May.

The mailer

Claim 1: Abbott is "allied" with the Conservative Party

One page of the mailer has images of Abbott and May with the claim that Abbott cannot be trusted because she is "allied" with the Conservative Party.

But Abbott does not have the Conservative line in the election. She was authorized to run on the line by the state party, but faced a primary because some Conservative members, especially those in Cayuga County, did not believe she shared the party's values.

Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney, challenged Abbott for the Conservative line and won the primary in August. He is on the Conservative ballot line for the general election, making it a three-way race.

Claim 2: The Conservative Party "trusts Abbott to oppose women's reproductive rights and even commonsense gun safety laws"

The main reason Abbott lost the Conservative line is her abortion and gun rights positions.

Her opponents within the Conservative Party referred to a questionnaire she filled out when she first ran for Onondaga County Legislature in 2019. One question asked her about government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Abbott responded, "I do believe in funding Planned Parenthood and I am in favor of women's right to choose." She added that she opposes late-term abortions.

The Conservative Party opposes abortion. On its website, one of the party's 2022 priorities is that New York's "expanded abortion law should be repealed." The party does support "therapeutic abortions only under the most clearly defined conditions hazardous to the life of the mother."

Abbott's pro-choice stance does not align with the Conservative Party's position.

The party's 2019 questionnaire also asked about guns. Abbott said she supports the right to bear arms but opposes conceal-carry reciprocity — that if someone is licensed to carry a firearm in one state they should be allowed to do so in another. She also supports "red flag" laws, or extreme risk protection orders, that are designed to take guns away from individuals who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public.

The Conservative Party opposes red flag laws. New York state has its own red flag law, and the party believes it should be repealed.

Other facts

It cannot be disputed that Abbott sought the Conservative line. Thanks to fusion voting, which allows candidates to be cross-endorsed by other parties, Republicans typically run on the Conservative line in federal, state and local elections.

But Abbott's history with the Conservative Party is complex. When she ran for Onondaga County Legislature in 2019, she did not have the party's support. That changed in 2021. She had the Conservative line for her first reelection bid as a county lawmaker.

This year, she hoped to have the Conservative line for her state senate campaign. However, the Conservative Party committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties declined to endorse her candidacy.

Because the district is comprised of two counties, the state party had the final say. State Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar told The Citizen that he interviewed Abbott and received assurances from Republican leaders. The party authorized Abbott to run on its line.

Local Conservative leaders were not happy with the state's decision. After Coretti decided to challenge Abbott, the Cayuga County Conservatives wrote on its Facebook page that it was "time we took a stand and said NO, to politicians who want our line as a source of votes, but who are not in line with our clearly stated values."

Conclusion

The mailer makes it appear that Abbott is "allied" with the Conservative Party. It also claims that she shares their positions on abortion and gun rights.

The goal of the mailer was to highlight May's work on abortion rights and gun safety legislation. One of the first bills May voted on in the state senate was the Reproductive Health Act, which codified the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision into state law.

But Democrats make false claims about Abbott's standing with the Conservative Party and her abortion and gun rights positions.

Abbott, who told The Citizen that she is "socially moderate," supports abortion rights and red flag laws — two positions that do not align with the Conservative Party's platform. She does not have the Conservative line in the 48th Senate District race, so she is not "allied" with the party.