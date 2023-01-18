Fact check: Was LaSalle, Hochul's chief judge pick, endorsed by NY Conservative Party?

It is an issue that emerged early in the state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday to consider the nomination of Hector LaSalle for chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who chairs the committee, asked LaSalle, the presiding judge of a downstate appellate court, about the support he has received from the Conservative Party. Hoylman-Sigal quizzed LaSalle about the Conservative Party's platform and why he donated money to the party.

But Hoylman-Sigal omitted key facts about the backing LaSalle received from the party.

LaSalle's judicial campaigns

In 2008, LaSalle — a former prosecutor in Suffolk County who also worked in the state attorney general's office — ran for state Supreme Court in the 10th Judicial District (Nassau and Suffolk counties).

As a judicial candidate, LaSalle was cross-endorsed by multiple political parties. That is allowed under New York law. Candidates for elective offices can run with the support of more than one party. For example, Democrats are usually cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party, while Republicans are backed by the Conservative Party.

For judicial seats, it is common for candidates to be cross-endorsed by a handful of parties. That was the case in 2008 when LaSalle sought a state Supreme Court judgeship.

When LaSalle first ran for state Supreme Court judge, he was endorsed by the Democratic, Independence, Conservative and Working Families parties. There were seven candidates for four seats, and he was one of the top four vote-getters. One of the four winners, William Condon, was endorsed by the Democratic and Republican parties.

State Supreme Court judges serve 14-year terms, so LaSalle was up for reelection in 2022. He was one of six candidates vying for six seats in the 10th Judicial District. The candidates were all endorsed by Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties.

Donations

During Hoylman-Sigal's initial questioning, he asked about a donation made by LaSalle to the Conservative Party. LaSalle thought it was for $100. Hoylman-Sigal said it was higher than that.

State election records show that LaSalle's campaign committee donated $300 to the Suffolk County Conservative Chairman's Club on Oct. 29, 2008. The Citizen's review found no other contributions to Conservative Party organizations.

LaSalle's campaign donated to other political entities, including the Suffolk County Democratic Committee. LaSalle also made personal donations to the Suffolk County Democrats and Democratic candidates. That was not mentioned during Wednesday's hearing.

Analysis

The goal of Hoylman-Sigal's questioning was clear: To portray LaSalle as someone who is aligned with the Conservative Party, which opposes abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. In his opening remarks, LaSalle sought to refute claims that he is anti-abortion — one of the several lines of attack used against him since Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated him for chief judge.

But as some of Hoylman-Sigal's colleagues pointed out as the hearing continued, LaSalle also received the support from other political parties, including the progressive Working Families Party. He also had the now-defunct Independence Party's support in 2008.

This is a standard practice in New York. State Supreme Court judge candidates are cross-endorsed by multiple parties, sometimes both major parties. It is also possible for the Conservative and Working Families parties to endorse the same candidate.

It is true that LaSalle's campaign donated to a Conservative Party organization in 2008, but the reason for that contribution is unknown. One possible explanation: Judicial candidates tend to attend events hosted by the parties that endorsed them. LaSalle's campaign could have paid for tickets or bought a table at such an event.

However, none of LaSalle's other political activity, namely his donations to Democratic candidates and causes, was mentioned.

LaSalle's nomination was not advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ten of the committee's 13 Democrats voted against his nomination. Three other Democrats, along with the panel's six Republican senators, either voted in support of LaSalle or to advance the nomination without recommendation.

The vote could set up a legal fight between Hochul and the state Senate. One interpretation of the state Constitution is that the Senate must hold a floor vote on LaSalle's nomination. But that issue would likely be settled in court, leaving the state's highest court without a chief judge until the matter is resolved.