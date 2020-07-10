Fact check: What's true or false in Dana Balter's ad targeting John Katko for Congress

Many agencies and think tanks have concluded that the tax law largely benefits corporations and the wealthy. However, the claim about raising taxes on working families is false. As the Tax Policy Center's own analysis shows, the 2017 law reduced taxes for all income groups.

The claim about tax hikes, though, is tied to the expiration date of the cuts. It is true that if the cuts expire and aren't renewed, taxes will increase for millions of Americans. But that hasn't happened yet. The tax cuts remain in effect.

It is true that Katko voted with nearly every House Republican when he opposed the Democrats' prescription drug price reform bill. Balter's campaign claimed that Katko voted with the GOP to "block Medicare from negotiating lower prescription drug prices."

Based on the bill being considered by the House at the time and Katko's stance, that's an accurate claim. But it also doesn't offer a full picture of Katko's position. He argues that the penalty is too harsh for companies that don't negotiate drug prices with Medicare. He thinks it would harm research and development.