Fact check: Zeldin campaign ad blames Hochul, bail reform for Syracuse woman's murder

The events leading up to the murder of Connie Tuori in a Syracuse apartment building are the focus of a new TV ad released by Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Zeldin, who has made crime a top issue in his campaign for governor, released the one-minute ad on Tuesday. It features two of Tuori's family members, one of whom says they hold Gov. Kathy Hochul responsible for the elderly woman's death.

The ad

Zeldin's TV ad opens with text on the screen. "93-year-old Connie Tuori was tortured and killed at her Syracuse home," it reads. It's followed by more text, "Her killer had just been released from jail with no bail."

Connie Tuori's nephew, Guy Tuori, is one of the family members who appears in the TV ad. He provides details about Afet's arrest record before his aunt's murder. Sue Leone, Connie Tuori's niece, says of Afet, "That woman was a time bomb, a ticking time bomb."

As Guy Tuori mentions that Afet was released with no bail, an image of Hochul is shown with the text, "Hochul REFUSES to end cashless bail."

The ad continues with Guy Tuori saying that he "holds (Hochul) responsible." Leone adds that "Kathy Hochul let my family down."

Guy Tuori then endorses Zeldin for governor. "We need Lee Zeldin," he says. Leone seconds that. "We would be much safer with Lee Zeldin."

The facts

Tuori, 93, was tortured and killed in a Syracuse apartment building in February 2021. Her killer, Victoria Afet, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January 2022.

Afet has an extensive criminal record, including offenses committed before she murdered Tuori. The Syracuse Police Department provided a timeline of Afet's conduct.

One of the crimes listed by Syracuse police is the strong-arm robbery of a 74-year-old woman at Skyline Apartments, the same apartment building where Tuori lived.

The robbery occurred on Feb. 18. Afet was charged that same day. On Feb. 19, she was arraigned in Syracuse City Court.

Syracuse.com reported that the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office asked the Syracuse City Court Judge Felicia Pitts Davis to set bail at $50,000 due to Afet's previous crimes.

The judge could have set bail in the case. While the state's bail reform law eliminated cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses, there is an exception that allows judges to set bail if a defendant's previous crimes involve harming other people. Afet's record included slamming a victim's head into a tree and a stabbing a man in the head.

As Syracuse.com reported in 2021, Pitts Davis did not set bail for Afet, who was released on pretrial release until her next court appearance.

One week later, Afet murdered Tuori.

Conclusion

Zeldin's ad mentions that Afet was released with no bail before Tuori's murder, but it leaves out key details about why that happened. Afet had a long criminal record, including offenses that involved violence against others. Under the state's bail reform law, the judge had the discretion to set bail based on Afet's criminal history. The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office asked for the judge to set bail in the case, but the judge declined.

One Tuori family member, John Owen Tuori, wrote an open letter to Syracuse City Court Judge Felicia Pitts Davis. He wrote that the judge's decision "to allow Victoria Afet to walk free without bail was a cause in my aunt's death. I believe my aunt would be alive today if it weren't for your version of 'restorative justice.' If you had considered Afet's criminal history before releasing her, I believe my aunt would still be alive."

The ad does not mention that the bail reform law would've allowed bail to be set in this case. It also does not mention the judge's role in freeing Afet on pretrial release instead of setting bail.

One of the criticisms of bail reform is how much discretion judges have to set bail. Republicans believe judges should have more leeway to set bail. Some Democrats have resisted calls for a "dangerousness" standard.

But in the case of Tuori's killer, the judge had the power to set bail after the robbery arrest. That is indisputable.