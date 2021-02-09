FAMILY Act: Is this the moment for national paid leave? Gillibrand is optimistic

As U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has done every two years since 2013, she reintroduced her bill to establish a national paid family leave program. But this time, the political landscape has changed — and there is a real opportunity for the legislation to become law.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, reintroduced the FAMILY Act last week. The bill would allow workers to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Those who take leave would earn 66% of their monthly wages while out of work. Paid leave could be used for the birth or adoption of a child, to care for a sick family member, or for military caregiving.
The program would be funded by employee and employer contributions — two-tenths of 1% each, according to the legislation. The total weekly contribution for a worker would be about $2.
The United States is among a small group of countries that lacks a national paid leave policy. Some states, including New York, created their own paid leave programs. New York's paid family leave program allows workers to take up to 12 weeks off and receive 67% of their average weekly wage.
Gillibrand first introduced the paid leave legislation in 2013. She reintroduced it again in 2015, 2017 and 2019. However, the legislation faced roadblocks. Until 2019, Republicans controlled both houses of Congress. Even though Democrats seized the House majority two years ago, the GOP retained its majority in the Senate.
Republicans have warmed to paid leave over the years, but the proposals clash with what Gillibrand has offered. She believes her plan is the best one because it doesn't affect other benefits, such as Social Security.
Now, though, Democrats control the House and Senate. President Joe Biden supports the creation of a national paid leave program. Vice President Kamala Harris, who served with Gillibrand in the Senate, was a cosponsor of the FAMILY Act.
During a videoconference call announcing the bill's reintroduction last week, Gillibrand noted that her plan also has the support of Senate Democratic leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker. The bill has 35 cosponsors in the Senate and 197 in the House.
"I see this as a unique moment in time where all the work that (DeLauro) and I and every advocate on this call have put in over the last seven years," Gillibrand said. "Not only is paid leave understood, it is something supported by a majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans."
DeLauro agreed with Gillibrand that it's a great moment for the paid leave legislation. On the day of the news conference, DeLauro was among a group of House Democrats who met with Biden and Harris. She used her time to discuss the paid leave legislation.
"This is going to happen," DeLauro said. "We're going to work it out so that it happens and we've got the support of the administration on making sure that we can get it across that finish line."
There has been bipartisan support for paid leave provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past COVID relief bills included paid leave benefits for workers affected by the pandemic. More emergency paid leave is going to be included in the next COVID relief bill, which is in development.
But those benefits are temporary. What DeLauro and Gillibrand want is a permanent program, which they believe would be a crucial part of the country's economic recovery.
There are different options for passing the FAMILY Act. Gillibrand said it could be considered as a standalone bill, or it could be part of a COVID relief package. She raised another possibility — that it could be passed through a budget reconciliation process. That's significant because it would only require a simple majority for passage in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans each have 50 seats in the Senate, but Harris, a Democrat, holds the tie-breaking vote.
"There's lots of ways to get there and we're going to look at all of them," Gillibrand added. "I'm hopeful that when we finally get a vote on this it will pass."
