FAMILY Act: Is this the moment for national paid leave? Gillibrand is optimistic

Republicans have warmed to paid leave over the years, but the proposals clash with what Gillibrand has offered. She believes her plan is the best one because it doesn't affect other benefits, such as Social Security.

Now, though, Democrats control the House and Senate. President Joe Biden supports the creation of a national paid leave program. Vice President Kamala Harris, who served with Gillibrand in the Senate, was a cosponsor of the FAMILY Act.

During a videoconference call announcing the bill's reintroduction last week, Gillibrand noted that her plan also has the support of Senate Democratic leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker. The bill has 35 cosponsors in the Senate and 197 in the House.

"I see this as a unique moment in time where all the work that (DeLauro) and I and every advocate on this call have put in over the last seven years," Gillibrand said. "Not only is paid leave understood, it is something supported by a majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans."

DeLauro agreed with Gillibrand that it's a great moment for the paid leave legislation. On the day of the news conference, DeLauro was among a group of House Democrats who met with Biden and Harris. She used her time to discuss the paid leave legislation.