AUBURN — For Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, there is one story that captured Gary Finch's many qualities.

Finch, the longtime Auburn-area state assemblyman who died on May 5, was interviewed by the New York Times for a story about Russia preventing the delivery of Chobani yogurt to U.S. athletes competing in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Greek yogurt blockade affected Chobani, a popular brand with a plant in Finch's district. Regarding Russia, he told The New York Times reporter that "whatever they choose to bring to the table to have some conflict over, we, of course will win." And, he added, "we will have our yogurt at the end of the day."

Barclay, who eulogized Finch at his funeral held Friday at St. Mary's Church in Auburn, believes the quote highlighted Finch's intelligence, love of community and sense of humor.

Hundreds attended the funeral for Finch, a longtime public servant who represented the Auburn area in the state Assembly for more than decades. He was also a successful businessman, having owned and operated Brew-Finch Funeral Homes for more than 40 years.

"He didn't do any of these things for the personal glory or for recognition," Barclay said. "He did it because he loved the Auburn community and he wanted to have a positive impact, which he certainly did."

Finch was also remembered for being a family man. Barclay said his former colleague was blessed by a wonderful family, especially his wife, Marcia, and their children, Amy and Greg. One story shared by Barclay is when Finch dressed up as Robin to partner with his grandson's Batman.

The service also featured a homily from Rev. Louis Vasile, who has been friends with Finch since they attended Mount Carmel High School. They were part of the same graduating class at the now-defunct Catholic school.

Vasile, who called Finch "our brother, our best friend," told attendees about his recovery from a broken hip. After his surgery, he was transferred to The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. It was there he was informed that his neighbor would be Finch, who was also at the facility.

Vasile admitted that, over the years, they "never had that time" to spend together. But because of his hip surgery, he said he spent 19 days with Finch.

"I know all the stories," he joked. "I know all the secrets."

There was a recurring theme throughout the service — that Finch, above all, was a good man.

Barclay considered him a "true friend," but realized he was more than that. He was a confidante, a mentor and political adviser, he said.

There were other tributes to Finch in the days since his passing. Former Gov. George Pataki called him a "truly wonderful man." Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said the Auburn-area Republican was "the nicest guy." Others called him a legend and a statesman.

"These words and praises most definitely describe Gary Finch," Barclay said.

Gallery: Hundreds attend the funeral service for former NYS Assemblyman Gary Finch in Auburn