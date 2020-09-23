FDA approves 'game-changing' COVID-19 saliva test developed by SUNY Upstate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19 test developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and Quadrant Biosciences has been approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The saliva swab diagnostic test has been used by SUNY to test students for COVID-19. With the FDA's emergency use authorization, the test can be used statewide and across the country.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Wednesday that the authorization of the "game-changing" COVID-19 test showcases the state university system's ingenuity.

"With this approval, the innovation developed by Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences will be leveraged on a national scale," Malatras said. "This quick, noninvasive testing protocol — which has already boosted SUNY's testing capacity to 120,000 tests per week — will now help communities across the country better pinpoint and contain COVID-19."

Instead of the nasal swab test, which is usually administered by a health care professional, the saliva swab test is administered by the patient. They swab the inside of their mouths to collect the saliva samples, which are processed at SUNY Upstate Medical University's laboratory.