Federal officials hosting virtual meeting on Lake Ontario shoreline flooding
ENVIRONMENT

{{featured_button_text}}
Fair Haven

High water at Fair Haven Beach State Park in June 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Federal officials are hosting an online forum to share updated preliminary flood maps for Lake Ontario coastal communities in Cayuga and Oswego counties.

The FEMA "virtual open house" will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, to share information about the flood maps and what they mean.

According to a statement on the Oswego County Facebook page, this Zoom meeting will provide useful information and will also include a link to speak live with FEMA representatives.

The meeting will be found at ogilvy.zoom.us/j/93975023766 and the password will be: 2021.

To move around the virtual room, use your mouse or finger to drag left or right. You can click on a symbol to learn more about a particular topic. In the room, visitors can visit stations to learn more about flood mapping, insurance and how to reduce your risk.

People may also visit the Zoom meeting to speak with FEMA representatives directly. To join the conference call, call (877) 853-5257. The meeting ID number is: 939 7502 3766; and the password is: 2021.

