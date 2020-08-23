Feds OK grant to provide $300 weekly payments to unemployed NY workers

New York will soon offer $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers after the federal government approved its grant application.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide funding through the Lost Wages Assistance program. Unemployed New Yorkers will receive the payments in addition to their weekly jobless benefits. The payments can be made retroactive to Aug. 1.
FEMA said it will work Gov. Andrew Cuomo "to implement a system to make this funding available to New York residents." There isn't a timetable for when the payments will commence, but the state Department of Labor sent an email to unemployed New Yorkers asking them to continue to certify every week "to ensure you receive the benefits that you are entitled to."
President Donald Trump announced the lost wages program when he issued a series of executive actions earlier this month. There is up to $44 billion available from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund for the program.
Some states, including New York, were hesitant to participate because of a matching requirement. Because disaster aid is being used, states would've been required to cover 25% of the costs. Trump initially said the unemployed workers would receive $400 per week — $300 from the federal government and $100 from states.
But after the federal government waived the 25% share for states, New York applied for aid through the Lost Wages Assistance program. Robert Mujica, the state budget director, confirmed on Friday that New York would seek to provide the additional $300 payments.
"As Governor Cuomo has said, politics does not impact policy — especially during a pandemic — and if New Yorkers are in need, this administration will do everything we can to support them," Mujica said. "But make no mistake, this does not absolve Washington from doing its job, and they must pass a comprehensive aid package that provides a stable extension of unemployment benefits, repeals the SALT cap and supports local and state governments. Anything else would simply be unacceptable."
Until July 31, there were $600 enhanced unemployment payments available for jobless Americans. The Trump administration and Congress failed to reach an agreement on a new COVID-19 relief package and the payments weren't extended.
Trump's executive action allows for the use of disaster relief funds to provide the additional unemployment payments, but there are still discussions about the need for enhanced benefits because it's unknown how long the Lost Wages Assistance program will last based on the available funding.
New York's unemployment rate was 15.9% in July, according to the state Department of Labor. There were more than 1.5 million New Yorkers out of work last month.
