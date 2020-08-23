Feds OK grant to provide $300 weekly payments to unemployed NY workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York will soon offer $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers after the federal government approved its grant application.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide funding through the Lost Wages Assistance program. Unemployed New Yorkers will receive the payments in addition to their weekly jobless benefits. The payments can be made retroactive to Aug. 1.

FEMA said it will work Gov. Andrew Cuomo "to implement a system to make this funding available to New York residents." There isn't a timetable for when the payments will commence, but the state Department of Labor sent an email to unemployed New Yorkers asking them to continue to certify every week "to ensure you receive the benefits that you are entitled to."

President Donald Trump announced the lost wages program when he issued a series of executive actions earlier this month. There is up to $44 billion available from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund for the program.

Some states, including New York, were hesitant to participate because of a matching requirement. Because disaster aid is being used, states would've been required to cover 25% of the costs. Trump initially said the unemployed workers would receive $400 per week — $300 from the federal government and $100 from states.