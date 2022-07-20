Feds push back Cayuga Nation land trust decision

The federal government's reconsideration of its 2020 decision denying the Cayuga Indian Nation's application to place 114 acres it owns in Union Springs into trust will take at least a few more months.

In a federal court filing, the U.S. Department of Interior and Cayuga Nation have agreed to continue the pause on a lawsuit the nation filed challenging the 2020 ruling. The federal agency decided last fall to reconsider after the nation provided unspecified new information about the matter.

A July 15 report to the court filed by both parties said the new review is now expected to take several more months, largely because both sides have agreed that additional environmental review of the application needs to take place.

"The (Interior) Department thinks it likely that ... the Department will want to publicly notice any further environmental review and seek public involvement in the process," the filing said. "Should public comments be sought, the Department would then need to consider comments that are timely received. As a result, the process of completing further (National Environmental Policy Act) review will take, at a minimum, several months."

Both sides said they would update the court on the matter by Dec. 1.

The Cayuga Nation's lawsuit seeks to overturn the department's July 31, 2020, determination that trust status for the nation would further aggravate its internal unrest, which could also affect non-nation neighbors. In its denial, the department said violence that broke out on nation-owned land in Seneca Falls in February 2020 was a key factor in the decision.

A Cayuga Nation police department formed by federal representative Clint Halftown raised and demolished properties that had been under control of an opposing faction with the nation that doesn't recognize Halftown as their leader. A violent clash broke out at the site a week later when Halftown opponents came onto the property after holding a press conference and were met by the Cayuga Nation police force.

The 2020 denial of land-into-trust came 15 years after the nation first applied for the status, which would exempt the nation from local and state taxes and land use laws. A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision said such exemptions are not automatically applied to properties that Native American nations purchase on the open market; a land-into-trust application must be filed and approved by the federal government.

The nation's trust application, originally filed in 2005, and refiled in 2012 after it had been returned as incomplete, has been opposed by numerous local governments, including the village of Union Springs, town of Springport, Union Springs Central School District and Cayuga County.