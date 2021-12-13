Feds reconsidering denial of Cayuga Nation land-into-trust application

A 2020 federal government decision denying the Cayuga Indian Nation's application to place 114 acres it owns in Union Springs into trust, and off of property tax rolls, may be reversed next year.

The U.S. Department of Interior disclosed the new development in a filing for a lawsuit the Cayuga Nation brought challenging the department's July 31, 2020, determination regarding land-into-trust. The agency ruled at the time that trust status for the nation would further aggravate its internal unrest, which could also affect non-nation neighbors.

But in a declaration filed Wednesday with the U.S District Court in the District of Columbia, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland wrote that the Cayuga Nation submitted "new information" related to the land-into-trust application that has caused him to reconsider the matter.

Newland did not specify what the new information was, but said he intends to issue his own decision in about six months. The lawsuit, in the meantime, has been put on hold.

Newland is a President Joe Biden-administration appointee who took over the post from Tara Sweeney, who issued the 2020 denial. In that denial, Sweeney wrote that violence that broke out on nation-owned land in Seneca Falls in February 2020 was a key factor in the decision.

A Cayuga Nation police department formed by federal representative Clint Halftown raised and demolished properties that had been under control of an opposing faction with the nation that doesn't recognize Halftown as their leader. A violent clash broke out at the site a week later when Halftown opponents came onto the property after holding a press conference and were met by the Cayuga Nation police force.

"The destruction of property — including a daycare and schoolhouse — and significant acts of public violence are serious matters, and they weaken the trust that the Nation's government can operate at this time in a harmonious manner with other governments and law enforcement officers that share the same geography as the Nation's reservation," Sweeney wrote.

Sweeney said the federal government's Bureau of Indian Affairs was reluctant to take on the additional regulatory and jurisdictional burdens specific to the Cayuga Nation properties.

Since that decision, Seneca County law enforcement concluded an investigation into the Feb. 29, 2020, clash and a grand jury indicted a man who was a supporter of the anti-Halftown faction within the Nation, saying he committed assault and trespassed during the incident. The defendant, Charles Bowman, has filed a lawsuit against Cayuga Nation police in relation to the incident, in which he claims he was assaulted.

The 2020 denial of land-into-trust came 15 years after the nation first applied for the status, which would exempt the nation from local and state taxes and land use laws. A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision said such exemptions are not automatically applied to properties that Native American nations purchase on the open market; a land-into-trust application must be filed and approved by the federal government.

The nation's trust application, originally filed in 2005, and refiled in 2012 after it had been returned as incomplete, has been opposed by numerous local governments, including the village of Union Springs, town of Springport, Union Springs Central School District and Cayuga County.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net.

