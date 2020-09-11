Feds shipping 7 million masks to New York for students, teachers

Before Rensselaer city schools reopened Tuesday, the district coordinated with the county and the local BOCES to locate a reliable and affordable vendor for personal protective equipment, something the district never had to buy in such bulk, said Superintendent Joseph Kardash and School Business Official Meghan Heimroth.

The district has spent about $45,000 on personal protective equipment and additional cleaning supplies from spring until now and anticipates those costs to go up, Heimroth said. They already bought 4,000 child-size masks and 1,000 adult-sized coverings.

Kardash said the influx of masks from HHS will help his district but "it would have been more useful a month ago."

"Our masks will run out and our students are coming in with masks, but those masks will have to be replaced," Kardash said. "Anything is actually still helpful. Even the cloth masks have a life. They shouldn't be worn every day without being washed. So having students have more masks will still be helpful. It would have been more helpful if we had more planning, but that's not the nature of the times we're in right now."

Bob Lowry, communications director for the New York State Council of School Superintendents, noted that when disasters occur, responders urge individuals to donate money, not clothes or food.