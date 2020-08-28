Final steel gantry installed as NY Thruway prepares to convert to cashless tolling

Placing the gantries is the first phase of the project. In the next phase, crews will install the cashless tolling equipment, which includes cameras and sensors to read E-ZPass tags and capture images of license plates. More than 2,000 cameras will be attached to the gantries, according to Cuomo's office.

The gantries will replace toll barriers, which will be torn down as part of the project. Cashless tolling will eliminate the need for drivers to stop at a toll booth to get a ticket or to pay tolls.

Under the cashless tolling system, vehicles with E-ZPass tags will be automatically charged tolls. For those without E-ZPass tags, the cameras attached to the gantries will take a photo of the license plate and a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The Thruway Authority created a website that includes a project timeline and an interactive map showing where the gantries are located.

"The Thruway Authority is making incredible progress with the historic conversion to cashless tolling on the ticketed system which will benefit millions of motorists who travel the Thruway each year," said Matthew Driscoll, the authority's executive director. "As the project continues, we're on schedule for the system to go live by the end of 2020, ushering in a new era of transportation on the Thruway."

