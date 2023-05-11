An environmental group leading the opposition against a cryptocurrency mining operation in the Finger Lakes has a new target: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Seneca Lake Guardian is accusing Gillibrand, D-N.Y., of going "all-in" on cryptocurrency and questioned her commitment to the region because she has yet to reintroduce a bill that would designate the Finger Lakes as a national heritage area.

The basis of the criticism is Gillibrand's role in drafting a cryptocurrency regulation bill and a radio interview in 2022. Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said she called into Brian Lehrer's WNYC show when Gillibrand was a guest. She asked the senator to come visit the Finger Lakes region to "hear our concerns and see the issues for herself," Taylor recalled.

"It's now May 11, over a year later, and she hasn't come through with her word," Taylor said. "And, by the way, it seems like she's dropped that national heritage site effort because we haven't heard anything about it in years."

Gillibrand sponsored a bill to study whether to designate the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area. The legislation was included in a larger natural resources management bill that was signed in 2019.

The feasibility study process is nearing completion, according to the National Park Service. The document has been submitted to leadership at the Department of the Interior for review and then will be sent to Congress.

Once the study is finished, congressional action is needed to designate the national heritage area.

Evan Lukaske, a spokesperson for Gillibrand, confirmed the senator, who has met with the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, remains committed to the national heritage effort.

The main focus of Seneca Lake Guardian's criticism, though, is Gillibrand's position on cryptocurrency. The group panned the bill she introduced last year to regulate cryptocurrency as "a wish list for the Bitcoin bros."

Seneca Lake Guardian has been working to shut down Greenidge Generation's crypto mining operation at a power plant in Dresden, Yates County. Gillibrand is aware of concerns about the facility's operation and its potential environmental impact. She wrote a letter in 2021 urging the Environmental Protection Agency to increase oversight of the plant.

Speaking for Gillibrand, Lukaske said that the senator "was the very first elected official to call for the EPA to exercise its oversight powers over Greenidge's clean air permit" and explained that the cryptocurrency regulatory bill she introduced would require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to "analyze energy consumption and the use of renewable energy in the digital asset industry."

But Taylor noted that Gillibrand has received political contributions from cryptocurrency executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, a crypto exchange. Gillibrand donated those funds after FTX's collapse.

"All of these actions are completely out of step with what New Yorkers have made abundantly clear: Bitcoin mining is a threat to our nation-leading climate law, to the environment and to local economies," Taylor said.

Regarding Taylor's request that Gillibrand visit the Finger Lakes region, Lukaske said the senator will be visiting all of New York's 62 counties this year.