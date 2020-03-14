First coronavirus-related death reported in New York

A woman in her 80s with an underlying health condition is the first person in New York to die after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the woman — an 82-year-old Manhattan resident — had emphysema when she tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory illness that is spreading across New York and the U.S.

The woman died on Friday, according to the governor.

This story will be updated.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0