First coronavirus-related death reported in New York
First coronavirus-related death reported in New York

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A woman in her 80s with an underlying health condition is the first person in New York to die after contracting the novel coronavirus. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the woman — an 82-year-old Manhattan resident — had emphysema when she tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory illness that is spreading across New York and the U.S. 

The woman died on Friday, according to the governor. 

