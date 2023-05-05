A new Thruway rest stop is the first along Interstate 87 to be rebuilt as part of a $450 million project to modernize the service areas.

Plattekill Service Area opened on May 3. The rest stop, located on I-87 north between exits 17 and 18, was one of 10 closed for construction in July 2021. The first five that were constructed and opened within the past nine months are along Interstate 90.

The new 20,145-square-foot facility has three restaurants — Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Two more restaurants, Auntie Anne's and Panera Bread, will open soon. The rest stop also has an Applegreen Market Store that sells Taste NY food and drink products.

The service area's amenities include outdoor seating, farm market space, a dog walking area and a private nursing area. Other amenities will be rolled out at a later date, including a playground, climate-controlled pet enclosure, a digital tourism kiosk and six level 3 high-speed electric vehicle chargers.

Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity led by Ireland-based Applegreen, is overseeing the redevelopment project and the operation of the rest stops. No toll or tax dollars are funding the project.