First NY farmworkers union forms

A group of laborers at a Long Island winery are officially members of the first farmworkers union in New York.

Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW has been certified by the state Public Employment Relations Board to represent field workers at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic, Suffolk County. Farm employees are able to form unions after the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act was signed in 2019.

Before the law took effect, farmworkers were denied many labor rights, including the ability to collectively bargain.

Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW, part of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and United Food and Commerical Workers, field to represent Pindar's field workers on May 28. The state board certified the union as the workers' representative on Sept. 27.

"My coworkers at Pindar and I joined Local 338 because we want dignity and respect," said Rodolfo M., who is a member of the new union and a worker at Pindar Vineyards. "Our work should be valued and only by receiving equal treatment and things like sick days and paid time off to spend with our loved ones will it be. We know that being a union member will help us get the recognition we deserve for all of our efforts."

