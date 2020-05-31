Fitzpatrick, Lemondes aiming to win over GOP voters in NY Assembly primary

He recently spoke to a farmer who has been affected by the late spring and several workers testing positive for COVID-19. Through his own experiences, he said he can relate with farmers who have to deal with factors out of their control.

"It's a lot easier to be able to understand that when you have actually lived it," Lemondes said.

Fitzpatrick views his local government experience as an asset. As a town official, he considers it a "training ground" for being in the state Legislature.

One reason it's helpful is the need to work with others.

"I know exactly what the state is doing wrong and I know what they're doing right," Fitzpatrick said. "I know how to tackle those issues and there's not going to be any learning curve for me because I know exactly what the problems are."

The two Republicans offered differing lists of what's the most important issues in the race. Fitzpatrick focused more on the future if he's elected to the state Assembly. He wants to advocate for changes to the bail reform law that was adopted in 2019 and amended this year. He also believes that smaller hospitals, including Auburn Community Hospital, need assistance and policies that will help keep them in operation. And he supports awarding New York contracts to New York companies.