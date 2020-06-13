Fitzpatrick outspending Lemondes in NY Assembly GOP primary

His expenses totaled $11,803, nearly all of which was spent on campaign mailers sent to GOP voters in the 126th district. He spent $9,750 on postage and mailers, but the payee wasn't disclosed.

While Fitzpatrick has spent more money, Lemondes has a higher cash on hand total — $6,046, according to his filing.

The primary will decide who succeeds Assemblyman Gary Finch on the Republican line. Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he is not seeking reelection.

Lemondes has been endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. He also has the support of various GOP leaders in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, including Finch.

Fitzpatrick has his share of supporters, too. He has been endorsed by Auburn City Councilor Tim Locastro and Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore.

The 126th Assembly District includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. The primary election is Tuesday, June 23. Early voting began Saturday and will run through Sunday, June 21.

