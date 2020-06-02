Fitzpatrick releases TV ad, Lemondes loans campaign money in NY Assembly GOP primary

The two Republican candidates in the 126th Assembly District are preparing for the final stretch of the primary election.
Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes recently filed their 32-day pre-primary fundraising reports, the candidates' first campaign finance filings. Lemondes, R-LaFayette, has more cash on hand — $10,250 to Fitzpatrick's $167.88 — after loaning his campaign $13,000.
Lemondes raised $250 from individual donors and spent $3,000 on web design, according to his report.
While Lemondes has more money at the moment, Fitzpatrick, R-LaFayette, has already spent nearly $15,000 in the Assembly race. He reported $12,716.53 in contributions, including $5,943 from individual donors. Between his own money and another campaign account, he provided $5,633 in in-kind contributions to support his Assembly run.
Fitzpatrick's expenses, which totaled $14,604, included $4,000 on digital ads and $2,262.60 on lawn signs.
On Monday, Fitzpatrick confirmed the release of his first television commercial — a rarity in this Assembly race. The 30-second commercial will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market.
The ad highlights Fitzpatrick's background — he grew up in LaFayette and now serves as the town supervisor. It also includes his pledge to advocate for bail reform, maintain Interstate 81 as a highway through Syracuse and fight for local hospitals and health care workers.
Fitzpatrick and Lemondes are vying for the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Assemblyman Gary Finch, who has been in office since 1999 and represents the 126th district, decided not to seek reelection this year.
Lemondes already has the Conservative and Independence lines in the Assembly race, guaranteeing him spots on the general election ballot. Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is the Democratic nominee in the 126th district.
The GOP primary election is June 23. Absentee ballot applications were sent to every eligible primary voter in the district. They may choose to vote by absentee and can use a temporary illness excuse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early voting begins June 13 and runs through June 21. There will be select polling sites for early voting during the nine-day period.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 23.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
