Fitzpatrick releases TV ad, Lemondes loans campaign money in NY Assembly GOP primary

The two Republican candidates in the 126th Assembly District are preparing for the final stretch of the primary election.

Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes recently filed their 32-day pre-primary fundraising reports, the candidates' first campaign finance filings. Lemondes, R-LaFayette, has more cash on hand — $10,250 to Fitzpatrick's $167.88 — after loaning his campaign $13,000.

Lemondes raised $250 from individual donors and spent $3,000 on web design, according to his report.

While Lemondes has more money at the moment, Fitzpatrick, R-LaFayette, has already spent nearly $15,000 in the Assembly race. He reported $12,716.53 in contributions, including $5,943 from individual donors. Between his own money and another campaign account, he provided $5,633 in in-kind contributions to support his Assembly run.

Fitzpatrick's expenses, which totaled $14,604, included $4,000 on digital ads and $2,262.60 on lawn signs.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick confirmed the release of his first television commercial — a rarity in this Assembly race. The 30-second commercial will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market.