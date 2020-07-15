Five takeaways after Dana Balter wins Democratic primary for Congress

2. The turnout. Forget comparisons to past elections. We know what the general thinking is about primaries — that few voters participate in the process. In this primary election, nearly one-third of Democrats in the 24th district voted. There are a couple of factors to consider. The congressional primary was held at the same time as New York's presidential primary. But the presidential primary wasn't a competitive contest. Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee and no other candidates remain in the race.

The other factor: The ease of voting. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders to make it easier to vote by absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election. That decision paid off and led to more people participating in the democratic (and Democratic) process.

3. Party endorsements. Before the COVID-19 pandemic settled in, Conole was endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Throughout the campaign, he highlighted that fact in interviews, mailings and other forms of communication. The Onondaga County Democratic Committee, specifically, was all-in on Conole. The organization paid for sponsored Facebook posts and yard signs supporting the candidate.