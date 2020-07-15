Five takeaways after Dana Balter wins Democratic primary for Congress

The final results are in and it was a resounding victory for Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary.
The final tally: Balter, D-Syracuse, received 29,495 votes. Francis Conole netted 17,239 votes. It was the highest turnout for a Democratic congressional primary since the '80s and there were more votes cast in this primary than the primary elections in 2016 and 2018 combined.
Here are five takeaways from Balter's win in the Democratic primary:
1. She won everywhere. When you win by 26 percentage points, that means you had a strong showing across the district. That was certainly the case with Balter, who won each of the district's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne — with at least 60% of the vote. In Onondaga County, she received 22,412 votes — nearly the same number of votes cast in the district two years ago for Balter and Juanita Perez Williams. She won Cayuga County by 28 points. She had larger margins of victory in Oswego and Wayne counties, where she received nearly 70% of the Democratic vote.
To win in the general election, Balter will need to improve her standing in the rural counties. The primary election showed she has a strong base of support in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties. That may provide a boost in the general election contest against Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
2. The turnout. Forget comparisons to past elections. We know what the general thinking is about primaries — that few voters participate in the process. In this primary election, nearly one-third of Democrats in the 24th district voted. There are a couple of factors to consider. The congressional primary was held at the same time as New York's presidential primary. But the presidential primary wasn't a competitive contest. Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee and no other candidates remain in the race.
The other factor: The ease of voting. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders to make it easier to vote by absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election. That decision paid off and led to more people participating in the democratic (and Democratic) process.
3. Party endorsements. Before the COVID-19 pandemic settled in, Conole was endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Throughout the campaign, he highlighted that fact in interviews, mailings and other forms of communication. The Onondaga County Democratic Committee, specifically, was all-in on Conole. The organization paid for sponsored Facebook posts and yard signs supporting the candidate.
It's worth wondering what might have happened if COVID-19 didn't happen. Would it have been a much closer race? Possibly. But it was clear early on in the two-person race that Balter had the advantage because of her prior run for Congress in 2018. She was a known commodity among rank-and-file voters and, for the most part, people stuck with her. That was difficult for Conole to overcome, even though he had the resources to compete.
4. Messaging. Balter ran a positive primary campaign. That's one explanation for why Conole conceded two days after the election. Even though most of the votes weren't counted, it was clear that most Democratic primary voters supported Balter. He conceded and pledged his support.
In terms of messaging, though, there was something more important in the primary race. In one of her TV ads, Balter highlighted her support of universal health care and chided Katko for his position. With one TV ad, Balter set the tone for her general election run. Health care will be a major issue and Katko, not Conole, is the real target.
It was similar to what happened in 2018 after national Democrats urged Perez Williams to enter the race. Balter brushed it aside, said she was focused on defeating Katko and won the primary election by a wide margin.
5. The rematch. Before the primary, it was clear which candidate Katko viewed as a bigger threat. Katko's campaign mentioned Conole by name in a fundraising appeal last year. At one point, Conole's campaign accused Katko of meddling in the primary election because his campaign had a sponsored post on Facebook that directed supporters to a story about Balter receiving Planned Parenthood's endorsement.
Even though Conole had some support within the Democratic Party, this rematch was inevitable. And it will be one of the most-watched House races in the country.
It's true, as Balter likes to remind people, that Katko said she was a tough opponent after his five-point win on election night in 2018. But Katko, as he did in 2018, will argue that Balter is too liberal for this district. He's already making that case nearly four months before the general election.
Balter has an argument of her own. She thinks Katko's endorsement of President Donald Trump and position on certain issues, specifically health care, will hurt him in the district. Internal polls show why she's making that case: Biden has a double-digit lead over Trump in the 24th district.
Katko has the incumbency advantage. Not only does he have a record to run on, but he's also in a position to raise a lot of money. He's already put some of that war chest to use with the release of his first TV ad.
There is a difference this time, though. Democrats are investing early in this race. Balter countered Katko's ad with one of her own a few days later — an indication that she already has the financial resources to compete. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already added her to its Red to Blue program, which supports Democrats running to unseat GOP members.
We don't know yet what the outcome will be, but one thing is clear: It will be a four-month fight to the finish.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
