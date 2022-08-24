Five takeaways from Cayuga County-area primary elections

There weren't a lot of races on the ballot in the Cayuga County area, but it was an eventful Primary Day.

Two congressional races are now set and it appears there will be three candidates on the general election ballot in a new state Senate district.

Here are five takeaways from primary elections in central New York:

1. Brandon Williams. Williams, who lives in Cayuga County but decided to run in the neighboring 22nd Congressional District (Onondaga, Madison, Oneida counties, plus part of Oswego), pulled off a major upset in the Republican primary. He defeated Steve Wells to capture the GOP nomination. Wells outspent Williams on his own, then received nearly $1 million in outside support from a Republican super PAC. But Wells could not overcome his weaknesses with primary voters. Williams is the more conservative of the two candidates.

2. Big night for Cayuga County Conservatives. Before the districts changed for the final time, the Cayuga County Conservative Party backed Brandon Williams for Congress. After the new maps were redrawn, the party endorsed U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 24th district. (All of Cayuga County is in the district.) Tenney won her primary Tuesday night.

But the biggest win for the local party is Justin Coretti's likely victory in the Conservative primary for the 48th state Senate District. Coretti leads Julie Abbott by 17 votes and there could be some more votes to count. There is also the possibility of a recount because of the close outcome. But it appears that Coretti will be on the general election ballot with Abbott, a Republican, and Democratic state Sen. Rachel May.

Cayuga Conservatives were unhappy with the state party's decision to allow Abbott to run on its line. They did not endorse the GOP candidate after meeting with her. Coretti, an Owasco attorney, decided to run and challenge Abbott for the Conservative line.

3. Tenney's GOP primary win. Tenney cruised to a double-digit primary win over Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman, and George Phillips, a former Broome County legislator.

A Tenney campaign poll showed her with a 46-point lead before the primary. While it did not come close to that outcome — Fratto outperformed expectations — the congresswoman who now lives in Canandaigua scored the victory. She will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election.

4. Conole's redemption. Francis Conole lost the Democratic primary for Congress two years ago. This year, in a different district, he won the party's nomination over three other candidates.

With the win, Conole will face Williams in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Sarah Klee Hood, one of the three other Democrats in the primary, had a good performance, winning Madison and Oneida counties. But Conole won Onondaga, the district's largest county. That was the difference in the race.

5. Don't count out candidates. This year was another reminder that anything can happen in primaries. Not only is it a different type of electorate, but there usually is low turnout.

Williams was outspent, but it didn't matter. He won by a wide margin. Klee Hood did not win, but she had a strong performance considering she faced a financial disadvantage. Coretti self-funded his campaign for the Conservative nomination.

Two of those three pulled off what should be considered upset wins. Anything is possible in primaries.