Foley won't run for third Cayuga County Legislature term

Residents in the Cayuga County Legislature's 15th District will have a new representative in county government in 2022.

Incumbent Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, on Tuesday announced his decision to not seek reelection to a third term. Foley, now in his eighth year in the office, said he's on track to earn a master's degree in social work this spring, and believes his career in that field will not allow for sufficient time to devote to the Legislature.

Another Democrat, Auburn entrepreneur Brian Muldrow, has already announced his interest in the seat, which covers west central Auburn. Muldrow issued a statement Saturday saying he would be seeking the Cayuga County Democratic Committee's endorsement to run.

Foley said the experience of serving on the Legislature has been gratifying.

“I have had such an amazing experience on the county Legislature while representing the people of District 15 for the past eight years," he said in his press release. "I’ve amassed substantial knowledge and have had the pleasure of meeting so many wonderful people. It has been a rewarding experience."