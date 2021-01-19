Foley won't run for third Cayuga County Legislature term

Residents in the Cayuga County Legislature's 15th District will have a new representative in county government in 2022.
Incumbent Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, on Tuesday announced his decision to not seek reelection to a third term. Foley, now in his eighth year in the office, said he's on track to earn a master's degree in social work this spring, and believes his career in that field will not allow for sufficient time to devote to the Legislature.
Another Democrat, Auburn entrepreneur Brian Muldrow, has already announced his interest in the seat, which covers west central Auburn. Muldrow issued a statement Saturday saying he would be seeking the Cayuga County Democratic Committee's endorsement to run.
Foley said the experience of serving on the Legislature has been gratifying.
“I have had such an amazing experience on the county Legislature while representing the people of District 15 for the past eight years," he said in his press release. "I’ve amassed substantial knowledge and have had the pleasure of meeting so many wonderful people. It has been a rewarding experience."
Foley first took office in 2014, after running unopposed for the legislative seat that had previously been held by Cynthia Aikman. He was 25 years old when he first ran for the Legislature.
"I’d like to thank the voters of the 15th district for their support," he said. "They have been remarkable. I’d also like to thank all county staff and members of the Legislature for their tireless efforts. They are truly wonderful people and I’m blessed to have worked with them. Finally, I’d like to thank my family and friends for their loving guidance and patience over the years.”
The Cayuga County Democratic Committee met Monday night to discuss candidate endorsements for this year's election cycle, but has not made any official endorsements, Chair Ian Phillips said Tuesday.
The New York state 2021 political calendar has the primary election scheduled for June 22. Candidates can begin collecting signatures seeking to run on a party line on Feb. 23.
All of the eight Legislature seats up for election this year carry two-year terms, the result of a public referendum approved by voters in 2019 that will result in bringing terms for all 15 seats on the body into alignment. The purpose is to allow for potential changes in legislative districts ahead of the 2023 election.