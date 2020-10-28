For first time, more COVID-19 cases among NY prison inmates than staff

"For months, we have seen DOCCS drag its feet and fail to administer tests to incarcerated individuals across our state at the rates we need to contain the spread of this deadly virus," said Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice. "Put simply, DOCCS' failure to test and prevent these outbreaks will have disastrous consequences for not just those in the prisons, but for the communities that surround facilities across the state."

Horwitz added that "it's time for DOCCS to get serious about testing and develop a transparent and effective plan for how they will do their part to keep your state safe and healthy during this public health crisis."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration faced questions about the COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons on Monday. He praised DOCCS' response to the cases in state correctional facilities and noted that the transmission rate in prisons is lower than the general population.

Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to the governor, told reporters that once they were aware of the situation at Elmira and other state prisons, rapid testing was deployed and all corrections officers and incarcerated individuals were tested.